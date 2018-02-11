5 Iconic Sites In States Joining To Promote Civil Rights Tourism

States that once defended segregation during the Jim Crow era are now uniting to promote the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

For decades, individual states advertised their own Black history sites. This is the first joint effort to promote civil rights tourism in a group of states, Lee Sentell, Alabama’s tourism director, told the Associated Press. “Everyone wants to showcase their landmarks. For the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, we’re saying ‘What happened here changed the world,’” Sentell added.

Check out the newly launched U.S. Civil Rights Trail spanning decades, cities and states! #SweetHomeAL has 30 of the sites. Check it out! https://t.co/OUhH8nOrp5 pic.twitter.com/M6B6PHuEpk — Sweet Home Alabama (@TweetHomeAla) January 29, 2018

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail incorporates 14 states, from Kansas to Delaware, that are featuring a total of 130 sites associated with the civil rights movement.

Here are a few of the featured landmarks:

Woolworth’s, Greensboro, North Carolina

Lunch counter sit-in protests began at this former Woolworth’s in Greensboro, North Carolina. In February 1960, four Black students from North Carolina A&T State University took vacant seats at the “Whites Only” lunch counter and sparked a wave of sit-ins.

#OnThisDay in 1960, the sit-in movement's roots emerged as the "Greensboro Four" staged a sit-in at Woolworth's in Greensboro, NC. This stand – well, sit – stimulated a movement that would lead to desegregated counters and towns across the South. #MLK50NCRM pic.twitter.com/6eQ9Pbx4rG — NatCivilRightsMuseum (@NCRMuseum) February 1, 2018

Lorraine Hotel, Memphis, Tennessee

This site where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was gunned down on April 4, 1968 will draw a lot of visitors on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. It was once a Whites-only hotel that became a Black establishment that hosted famous African-American musicians, including Count Basie and Nat King Cole.

Civil-rights leader Andrew Young (left) and others stand on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel pointing in the direction of an assailant after the assassination of civil-rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who is lying at their feet, in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. pic.twitter.com/2fyitMljnR — Yesterday Today (@YesterdayToday9) January 18, 2018

Little Rock Central High School, Little Rock, Arkansas

In 1957, the nation’s eyes were fixed on this once obscure Arkansas high school that has become a symbol in the battle for school desegregation. Federal troops were called in to prevent a White mob from attacking nine African-American students who integrated the school.

Carlotta Walls LaNier, youngest of the Little Rock 9, a group of African-American students who, in 1957, were the first black Ss to attend classes at Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas. In 1999, the LR9 were awarded Congressional Gold Medals. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/iHT3vTkXM5 — Cori Coburn-Shiflett (@CoburnCori) February 2, 2018

Brown vs. Board of Education Historic Site, Topeka, Kansas

The Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site was established to commemorate the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1954 that led to school desegregation.

@VisitUSA_UK – Brown v Board of Education National Historic Site is a national park dedicated to the Supreme Court decision to end segregation in public schools. It's an incredible experience for people interested in Civil Rights history pic.twitter.com/TjMBrJmzWW — Visit Topeka (@VisitTopeka) January 15, 2018

Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Birmingham, Alabama

This site displays the actual jail bars that held Martin Luther King Jr. when he wrote his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail in 1963.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is celebrating 25 years of education & history. https://t.co/AYF9m9VGka pic.twitter.com/kcyhc7CX4z — Railroad Park (@RailroadPark) January 22, 2018

