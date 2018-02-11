25 Galentine’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Girlfriend in Your Life

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we can’t forget our amazing girlfriends who we love through thick and thin. And who says only significant others get gifts around this time of year? If you love your girlfriends, celebrate Galentine’s Day with these awesome gifts:

Your “Chill” Girlfriend Who Knows Self-Care is the Best Care

A Relaxing Candle to Decompress

What’s better than a candle that has aromatherapy qualities AND just makes you feel like you’re in a spa? Absolutely nothing. Give your best friend a beautiful gift that she can use day after day. ( LIT BLKYN, litbklyn.com, $30). http://bit.ly/2E86HZS

A Face Mask That’ll Literally Make You Glow

No one’s going to turn away a face mask, especially one that brightens and energizes even the most sensitive of skin. (Herbivore’s Brightening Glow Mask, Sephora.com, $48). http://seph.me/2BeF0jc

Books That She’ll Never Put Down

After a long day, sometimes the best things come from propping your feet up and reading a good book. Gabrielle Union’s latest indulgence is sure to have us there. With wine, of course. (We’re Going to Need More Wine, Amazon.com, $16). http://amzn.to/2BIJwI5

A Bath Bomb That’s Perfect for Valentine’s Day

A relaxing, spa-like bath? These bath bombs not only boast a Valentine’s day message of love, but have amazing ingredients like lily and geranium that will leave skin feeling baby smooth. (Heart Ring Bath Bomb, pearlbathbombs.com, $20). http://bit.ly/2EsMGk6

Crystals to Cleanse Her Aura

All crystals are not the same, however many have immense power to cleanse bad energy, negative thoughts, and evil. Get your girlfriends various crystals for them to place throughout their home, at work, or even just carry around in their purse! They’ll thank you for it. (Various crystals, etsy.com, prices vary). http://etsy.me/2BKbjb5

Your Workaholic Friend Whose Also Pursuing Her Side Projects

A Planner That’ll Help Her Get Everything Done

You definitely won’t miss any deadlines with this #Blackgirlmagic approved planner. (2018 Planner,Shanieism.com, $25). http://bit.ly/2GW1Yw3

A Statement-Making Shoe Fit for A Valentine

Hey, she’s going to speaking events and hustlin’ for her dreams, right? Why not give her a pair of red heels with a splash of nuance. (Dignity Pump, Dsw.com, $35). http://bit.ly/2E9VE6x

Luggage That’ll Let Her Travel the World in Style

This year, she’s all about traveling, especially with her girlfriends! This suitcase not only has a hardside which will protect all the goodies, but is a beautiful shade of decadent rose gold. (BEBE Spinner On, bedbathandbeyond.com, $90). http://bit.ly/2EtUnX0

Pajama Set That’ll Make Her Feel Grown and Sexy

Okay, maybe not grown and sexy, but definitely playful and feminine. (Afterhours Satin Pajama, victoriassecret.com, $73). http://bit.ly/2BCI45v

A Coffee Maker That’ll Brighten Her Day

Up bright and early in the morning, ready to tackle the world. Your bestie may need a quick pick-me-up, and what better way than a coffee maker that’ll get her mornings started right. (Keurig Maker, walmart.com, $59). http://bit.ly/2sh5DkJ

Your Friend Who Always Holds Everyone Down

An Oil Diffuser For Her to Relax

The best part about oil diffusers is that they not only provide mist and moisture to the air, but also sweet smelling aromas. Grab your bestie a diffuser and a few of her favorite scents, and she’ll sleep like a baby. (Oil Diffuser, amazon.com, $18). http://amzn.to/2Eq1Eaj

A Mug Nobody Else Could Give

If you’ve got a great girlfriend whose sadly far away, what better way to show her you care than a mug with both your names on it and the states you’re in? We’re sure someone’s bound to cry from how sweet it is. (Best friend mug, etsy.com, $15). http://etsy.me/2C2iSpb

A Periodic Table with Her Favorite Rappers

For the nerd in us all who also loves hip-hop, this periodic table also shows off the amazing rappers who have influenced the game. Trust us, she’ll be spelling her name out to see which rappers she’s got. (Periodic Table of Hip-Hop, popchartlab.com, $29). http://bit.ly/2E90QmN

Shoes She Can Throw On Anytime and Be Fashionable

Heels are fun but everyone needs a pair of die hard sneakers to turn to. These Reebok pink high-tops not only give off retro feels, but are also comfortable and chic to match (plus, you know you’ll borrow them anyways). (Reebok sneakers, urbanoutfitters.com, $90). http://bit.ly/2GZxAAT

A Skincare Line That Will Take Care of Her in More Ways Than One

Nobody wants dry, cracked skin. Nyakio is a black, women-owned beauty brand that specializes in prestige skincare products. Give her the gift of a luxury spa-feel without the crazy price point. Nyakio.com.

Your Friend Who Can Do Bad All By Herself

A Perfect Lipstick Arsenal

Every #boss needs a collection of statement-making lipsticks to take on the day. Build her up a trio of three lipsticks she’ll love and wear forever. (Lipstick trio, mentedcosmetics.com, $45). http://bit.ly/2FXcEJz

A Gymwrap to Keep Her Edges Laid

A sista’ in the gym doesn’t need to sweat out her edges, and now she can have a headwrap that’s scientifically designed to keep the moisture away while she’s getting that body right.( Supernova gymwrap, thegymwrap.com, $19.95). http://bit.ly/2C4SZ8e

Home Decor That’ll Match Her Militant Spirit

Who doesn’t want amazing home decor that celebrates your Blackness? Handmade with quotes and images, these pillows are sure to be conversation starters in any home or dwelling. (Malcolm X Pillow, Dontsleepinteriors.com, $39). http://etsy.me/2C2GI48

A Book That’ll Keep Her Inspired to Keep Fighting

Only thing better than a remarkable woman is 100 remarkable women. This book chronicles 100 amazing women who literally changed the world–and in today’s time, what could be more inspiring? (Bad Girls Throughout History, Urbanoutfitters.com, $20). http://bit.ly/2nTVncC

A Mug For Her to Reclaim Her Time

She wastes time on NOBODY–always striving, she knows she can do it all. So what better gift than a mug that reminds her of the amazingness that is Auntie Maxine Waters? We’re all reclaiming our time, and your best galfriend isn’t any different. (Queen Maxine Mug, lookhuman.com, $13). http://bit.ly/2nLMO4t

Your Friend Always Cheering Everyone On

A Shirt That Celebrates Her Blackness

Everyone needs a shirt like this, celebrating the magic that is being a Black girl. Your girlfriend will love it–a shirt that cheers on the cheerleader. (Long sleeve tee, professionalblackgirl.com, $30). http://bit.ly/2E8tIjg

A Facial Steamer to Keep Her Skin Looking Youthful

You know she’s always encouraging everyone else to take care of their skin, now it’s time to return the favor. Send her a facial steamer so she can keep those pores clean, fresh, and hydrated. (Facial Steamer, amazon.com, $37). http://amzn.to/2EOOph8

A Phone Charger That’ll Charge Her Up

If she’s on the go all day, she’ll need a phone charger that can keep her juiced up. Perfect for the best friend who’s always tackling projects, saving the world, and just needs to keep her phone on her. Heck, you’ll want one, too. (Anker portable charger, amazon.com, $40). http://amzn.to/2FW0ssq

A Laptop Case That Reminds Her of Her Magic

You know she’s the friend always cheering on other Black girls, and now she can have a laptop case with her and all her besties. Naturally confident, she’s embracing all kinks, coils, and textures. Love it! (Redbubble naturally confident laptop case, redbubble.com, $25). http://rdbl.co/2C4w0dh

A Shirt That’ll Remind Her All About Them Baby Hairs

Baby hairs are sacred, and we need gifts that remind us to always keep those edges laid! This Adorned by Chi shirt is sure to not only be a conversation starter, but a shirt we’ll all want to sport come spring. (Lay Thine Edges women’s t-shirt, adornedbychi.com, $30). http://bit.ly/2Ed78BY

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: NYDJ Launches New 360 Curves Collection

FAB FINDS: How To Wear The White Bootie Trend

FAB FINDS: 12 Gifts Under $20.00 To Buy Your Fabulous Best Friend When You Are Broke