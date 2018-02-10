Viola, Denzel, Whoopi, Mo’Nique And More: 9 Jaw-Dropping Moments From Black Actors On The Big Screen

Who cares about an Oscar, sometimes an epic performance on the big screen is more memorable than winning the golden statue. Whether it’s Grace Jones in Boomerang or Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost — which did win an Oscar — these are the performances that you quote and have created countless memes, even if the film was thirty years ago. In honor of Black History Month, here are nine unforgettable moments from your favorite actors.
Grace Jones’ P***y Rant In Boomerang (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7VH8LKDnr0
When Della Reese Had To Kick Eddie Murphy’s Ass In Harlem Knights (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMiGHGsdikU
Oprah’s Legendary Speech From The Color Purple (1985)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5v5JjUZpAPk
“Molly, You In Danger, Girl!” From Ghost (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAb2_-uv41Y
When Denzel Became Malcolm X in 1992
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cT1jLY20tLo
Mahershala Ali’s Oscar-winning Moment In Moonlight (2016)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPxAKQoKORI
Larenz Tate’s Poem To Nina Mosley In Love Jones (1997)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CttBHlnnMxE
Mo’Nique Giving One Of The Best Monologues Of All Time In Precious (2009)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZQFpUxopm4
Viola Davis Crying Like Only She Can In Fences (2016)
