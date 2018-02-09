Eric Holder For 2020? 3 Reasons Why Hip-Hop Could Elect The Former Attorney General As President

Eric Holder, the nation’s former Attorney General during the Obama-era, hinted Wednesday at a possible bid for the presidency in 2020 with two powerful words: “We’ll see.”

Holder’s statement to a reporter during a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor in Washington may have been pithy, but it held inspirational power, especially for African-Americans. Upon learning of Holder’s possible run, one may think about the power of agency that has led him to contemplate a presidency campaign. He has a choice ahead of him that wasn’t thought realistic in some political circles until Barack Obama‘s victory 9 years ago; one which may likely lead to his name being etched on the presidential ballot.

According to CNBC, he said “I think I’ll make a decision by the end of the year about whether there is another chapter in my government service.”

If Holder runs for president, he will likely win support from the same powers that supported Obama. One huge group who could give its endorsement, and possibly sweep him into office, would be the hip-hop community, especially since much of the rap game has become political in one way or another.

Rappers from Common to Ludacris push political lyrics from their home cities to the White House. Obama opened the doors of the White House to hip-hop during his eight years as president. Who is to say that Holder, if he runs and wins, can’t do the same as Obama’s friend and potential predecessor? Who is to say that hip-hop can’t sway the vote for Holder and help him earn the top seat at the table?

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won after people made up a rap song about her. Let’s take a look at why hip-hop could rally behind Holder as the genre supported Bottoms and Obama:

Holder’s Connection To Obama: The nation’s first Black president found solace in solidarity with the first Black attorney general, and the two bonded in a what seemed to be a respect for hip-hop and its artists before Holder stepped down in 2014. Holder also did a telling interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club in reaching out to the rap community late last year.

Tough Defense Of Civil Rights: Holder has built a record as a racial justice advocate. He addressed, to some extent, mandatory-minimum drug sentences while having investigated police misconduct and urged alternatives to incarceration. His work in leading the Department Of Justice has not gone unnoticed by many rappers, including Kendrick Lamar, who have likewise also spoken out for racial and social justice.

His rebuking of Trump: The president is “doing long-term harm” to the intelligence community and there will be “an impact long after he is gone,” the former AG said to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday. “I think any one of my kids would make a better president than Donald Trump. But, you know, I think there are a number of people who would be a better president than the president we now have in the White House who has broken through those norms, conducted himself in a way that’s inconsistent with what’s best about this nation, you know, labeled people in very inappropriate ways, used inappropriate terms when talking about countries, turning his back on our immigrant heritage.” Doesn’t his rebuke remind you of Jay-Z‘s slamming Trump’s “shithole countries” to Van Jones?

