Delta’s Annual Card Party is a winner

The Pittsburgh Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. held its Annual Card Party on Saturday, Jan. 6, at the DoubleTree Monroeville. The Annual Card Party is a fun-filled event that includes lunch, card games and bingo. More than 300 attended the annual event. Some of the day’s highlights included the large 50/50 raffle, the basket auctions and a bingo game that is not for the amateur bingo player. Veteran bingo-caller Carolyn Peterson gives those who call bingo in error a hard way to go, but it is all in the fun of the afternoon.

The Deltas say the purpose of this event goes beyond fun for their attendees; its purpose is to raise money to assist their chapter in implementing their service programs and to provide scholarships to students in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Since its founding in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has clearly distinguished itself as a public service organization that boldly confronts the challenges of African Americans and, hence, all Americans. Over the years, a wide range of programs addressing education, health, international development, and strengthening of the African American family have evolved.

In realizing its mission, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. provides an extensive array of public service initiatives through its Five-Point Program Thrust of Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and Involvement. Mark your calendars for Journey Wellness, Feb. 17, at the Thelma Lovette YMCA, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for screenings and other valuable fitness tips.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On Atlanta Daily World: