Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Got Between The Sheets With Marlon Brando

Say what you want about Quincy Jones, but he isn’t a liar.

In an explosive interview with Vulture, Quincy revealed he dated Ivanka Trump (she is 48 years younger than him), Michael Jackson lied about having a skin disease, claimed Cyndi Lauper was a high-maintenance diva recording 1984’s “We Are The World” and that he knows the real person who killed JFK. Another shocking revelation was about two-time Oscar winner Marlon Brando. Quincy said, “Marlon Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming m*therf*cker you ever met. He’d f*ck anything. Anything! He’d f*ck a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.” The interviewer asked how did Quincy knew this info and music icon responded with, “Come on, man. He did not give a f*ck!”

For some people, this was hard to believe. Is Quincy Jones, 84, just telling stories like your old uncle at the cookout? Nope. Richard Pryor’s widow confirmed the news to TMZ. “Jennifer tells TMZ … Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year.” The site also added, “As for Richard hooking up with Brando — she says, ‘It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.’”

Fascinating.

Well, Marlon certainly had good taste. A literary genius (Baldwin), a comedy icon (Richard Pryor) and a musical legend (Marvin Gaye). If this is all true, Marlon was certainly an expert at the swirl. In case you are wondering, Marlon Brando died at the age of 80 in 2004. Richard Pryor died at the age of 65 in 2005.

Watch the clip below of Pryor roasting Paul Mooney with some interesting “gay” jokes.

SOURCE: Vulture, TMZ

