HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Marjorie Harvey’s Outfit For The ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Premiere ‘Puff Puff’ Or Pass?


Hello Beautiful Staff
Fifty Shades Freed Premiere look🖤

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Marjorie Harvey attended the Fifty Shades Freed premiere in Paris, France at the Salle Pleyel on Tuesday. She attended with her daughter, Lori Harvey.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

Harvey, age 53, showed off her toned legs in a voluminous little black dress from Saint Laurent Spring 2018 RTW collection.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Clair' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

She paired the look with oversized rounded rectangular earrings, lace-up black sandals, and a black feathered bag.

'Fifty Shades Freed - 50 Nuances Plus Claires' Paris Premiere At Salle Pleyel

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

She wore silver eyeshadow and a nude lip gloss for her makeup.

FYI this is really who it's for 😜😉 @iamsteveharveytv #onmyway

A post shared by Marjorie Harvey (@marjorie_harvey) on

Steve Harvey clearly thinks this look is HAUTE, beauties, we want YOUR opinion. Take our poll below!

