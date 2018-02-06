Spike Lee’s “School Daze” to Screen at the Fox Theatre

Spike Lee’s School Daze, will celebrate a major milestone by showing a screening of the film at the city’s historic Fox Theatre on February 19th at 7 p.m., a week from the date of the original release of the film, which centered around Greek life at a historically black college and broadly, Spike’s personal experiences as an undergraduate in the Atlanta University Center. On an instagram post, accompanied by the film’s original poster, he wrote:

“Come Repping Your Frats, Sorors And HBCU. I Will Join You There In Living Black Color And 30th Anniversary Collectors Edition School Daze Merchandise Will Be Available. Stay Tuned For Details.”

