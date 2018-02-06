Mother Who Believed In The Illuminati Murdered Her Children In ‘Voodoo Ritual’

Within two weeks, four children have been the target of voodoo rituals in the Brockton and East Bridgewater areas of Massachusetts.

According to The Boston Globe, Peggy Lee LaBossiere and her sister Rachel Hilaire — of East Bridgewater — tortured LaBossiere’s youngest children, a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, for having “evil spirits.” They were assaulted with fire and Hilaire threatened to decapitate one of the children. After a family member called the authorities for a welfare check, LaBossiere and Hilaire were arrested and arraigned on charges. The children are now in a safe place.

Sadly, two other children have died. The Boston Globe reports Latarsha L. Sanders, 43, of Brockton stabbed and killed her 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old son Lason Brito. Allegedly, Sanders stabbed Edson “50 times with a kitchen knife as part of a ‘ritual incident’ and then attacked her 5-year-old son after she concluded that the first child’s death had failed to complete the ritual, a prosecutor said Tuesday.” The Boston Globe also added, “Voodoo practitioners and academics told the Globe the religion does not condone violence.”

DA: Latarsha L. Sanders fatally stabbed her 8-year-old son 50 times with a kitchen knife as part of a “voodoo” ritual, then went after his little brother when she thought she had “failed” with the older child – @Laurel_Sweet https://t.co/Dhpx1DpaGU pic.twitter.com/BDWHYSKLm9 — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) February 6, 2018

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz told reporters outside of a courtroom on Tuesday, “We believe, based upon her comments, that she was involved in some sort of rituals that she believed in… Suffice it to say, it’s something she referred to throughout her life to other people in her family, or at least for the last couple of years.”

The children were discovered after Sanders was arrested for being “combative.” When neighbors told police that she had two children, police found the brothers dead in their home. The Boston Globe reported, “Sanders placed the boys’ bodies in beds, mopped the blood up from the kitchen floor and then left the knife lying in the sink.”

Sanders did not have a documented history of mental illness but her mother claimed she was severely mental ill and obsessed with the Illuminati. Sanders’ mother said Latarsha believe sacrificing humans could move her “up in the world.” Allegedly, the Department of Children and Families were not involved with Sanders or her children. Sanders is currently being held without bail.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by these tragedies.

