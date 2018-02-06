Heartbreaking: Body Of 16-Year-Old Killed By Police Reportedly Left Uncovered On The Street For Hours

A
nother young teenager has been shot and killed by police. The reason? Police claim the teen “was thought to have a gun tucked into his waistband.” Of course no gun was found, but police are “saying someone in a crowd that rushed in after the shooting may have taken a gun from the teenager’s body.”
On Sunday, February 4, police were reportedly called to an area of South Los Angeles “because a young man was reported pointing a handgun at a motorist. Arriving deputies said the boy had a handgun tucked into his waistband before he ran, prompting the deputies to chase after him.” The young man, Anthony Weber, was accused of turning toward the cops and he was shot. He was struck several times in the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. However, no gun has been found.
Deputies claim they saw a gun and blame the disappearance of the weapon on, “About 30 to 40 people flooded into the apartment complex’s courtyard and surrounded the two deputies as Weber lay wounded on the floor, officials said. Investigators believe that while the deputies were waiting for backup to arrive someone in the crowd grabbed the gun from the scene.”
Sadly, Weber’s claim his dead body was left uncovered on the street for hours.
This is how Police do it. Ride through our communities, agitate us, murder our children, block off the area to set the stage for whatever lie they’re going to tell, claim self defense, get aquitted from all charges and repeat the process while going home to feed their families off our bloodshed and imprisonment. 16-year-old Anthony Jacob Weber was shot and killed by a deputy in the unincorporated Westmont neighborhood near South Los Angeles Sunday night, according to the Sheriff's Department, which said investigators think someone may have removed the teen's gun from the scene (which is bullshit)! Deputies "allegedly" responded to a 911 caller who described a young man on foot pointing a gun at the caller's car as he was driving down West 107th Street. Deputies responded to the 1200 block, near Budlong Avenue, about 8:15 p.m. The two arriving deputies said they saw a person who matched the caller's description of the young man with the gun, and they attempted to contact him. As they approached, the deputies said they noticed a "handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants." Police said that he refused their commands to stop and ran from the deputies into an apartment complex's courtyard, turned toward them and was reaching down toward his waistband where "allegedly" the gun was located that they first saw," sheriff's homicide Capt. Christopher Bergner said at a Monday afternoon news conference. One of the deputies opened fire striking Anthony several times in the upper body. As 30 to 40 people entered the courtyard, many of them angry about the shooting, the deputies called for backup. "While waiting for additional deputies and trying to control the situation, it is believed that someone may have been able to gain possession of the gun and take it," said an updated sheriff's statement, but an emotional woman who said she witnessed the shooting said deputies indicated they were serving a search warrant at the complex. "I saw the police shoot at him for no reason," the woman, Ashley Briggs, said. "I just stepped to the side and they started shooting him". #anthonyweber #ripanthonyweber #hiptr🙏🏿🙏🏿#fuckthepolice #wakeupblackpeople #weatwar #weallwegot
Friends did confirm Anthony Weber was a gang member, but Weber’s mother, Demetra Johnson, said, “My son was a good son. He was a great brother. He had the biggest heart. He had a 9-month old daughter, Violet, that lights up every time he walks in the room. He didn’t deserve this. He don’t (sic) have that kind of heart that deserve this kind of killing.”
The Independent reports the deputies weren’t wearing body cameras or audio recorders, even though hundreds of officers own personal cameras that they wear on duty.
Obviously there needs to be an investigation but this story-line of Black teenagers who are killed by cops because of an imaginary gun is a continuing narrative from police. Furthermore, the scenario that “30 to 40” people rushed the scene and managed to pull a gun from Weber’s waistband is hard to believe.
Our condolences go out to Anthony’s friends and family. We hope justice is served.
SOURCE: The Independent, CBS
