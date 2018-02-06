5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In 2018

This month is meant to celebrate the innumerable achievements of Black people, but that doesn’t mean the celebration has to be limited to only past milestones. 2018 is set to continue the rich legacy that has become Black History Month by ushering in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year a very important one for a variety of African-American accomplishments.

Here are five ways Black history will most certainly be made in 2018.

Politics

If there has been one silver lining to Donald Trump’s presidency, it’s the inspiration his divisive tyranny has provided for Black politicians, who are poised to be elected in a number of key midterm races across the country. In fact, there are more than 460 Black women alone running for office this year, including Stacey Abrams, who is vying to become the first Black woman governor in American history.

My parents taught me that voting is the only way to guarantee that your voice will be heard. When I learned that 800k Georgians of color were not registered to vote, I set out to change that. Now, I am running for #GAGov to build a GA that listens to every community. #BHM #gapol pic.twitter.com/dNqtQ3Qp04 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) February 2, 2018

‘Black Panther’

A major motion picture about the first African super hero is set to open on February 16, but it has already set historic records, including securing the highest number of pre-ticket sales of all time. Aside from that, the all-Black (and all-star) cast is an unprecedented acting lineup for a Hollywood blockbuster, meaning the film is already a multi-faceted success before it even hit theaters.

#BlackPantherSoLIT: These students at Ron Clark Academy just found out they are going to see Black Panther. Watch their reactions + RT to spread the joy! pic.twitter.com/Oc5SAjwbQz — COMMON (@common) February 3, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games

There are seemingly more Black athletes in this year’s Winter Olympics, a set of events that traditionally feature competitors who are void of any color at all. The latest installment of the Winter Olympics is being billed as the most diverse yet, with America’s team alone featuring 10 Black athletes. With bobsled teams from Jamaica and Nigeria, this year’s crop of Black Olympians is sure to eclipse the 19 who competed in 2014.

Rooting for everybody Black ✊🏾 RT @BuzzFeedNews: Meet Nigeria's women's bobsled squad, the first African bobsled team to ever qualify for the Winter Olympics 🙌❄️ pic.twitter.com/NkKexnm0ng — ✨Burkina Faso ✨ (@RaTHeR_Un1QuE) November 17, 2017

The vindication of Colin Kaepernick

The grievance Colin Kaepernick filed accusing the NFL of colluding to keep him off a team roster will be moving forward this year, and his lawyer is confident the case will end in favor of the blackballed quarterback who has made the quest for social justice his new life’s work. While keep probably won’t return to pro football regardless of the grievance’s outcome, his actions have set an important precedent for others who may receive the same treatment for advocating for social justice for Black people.

The numbers don't lie: Colin Kaepernick is too talented to not have a job in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/yGIsjCywet — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 5, 2018

Black Girl Magic

The youngest cast member of the hit sit-com “Black-ish” is not only set to star in her first feature film, but also executive produce it. Marsai Martin, 13, reportedly also came up with the concept for the film, “Little,” which was set to be directed by Tina Gordon, a Black woman.

‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin to Exec Produce and Star in Universal Film ‘Little’ 🔥🎬 pic.twitter.com/PJ6xaVHj7U — #BlkWomeninHollywood (@HBR_Media) January 26, 2018

