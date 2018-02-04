Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second Consecutive Year

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

Harvard Law Review Elects Black Student For Second Consecutive Year

Michael Thomas is a rebuttal to Trump’s anti-Black immigration preference.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

President Obama, whose father was Kenyan, was the first Black person elected president of The Review, which was first published in 1887. The new editor is also the immediate successor to Imelme Umana, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants and the first Black woman to hold the prestigious position.

Trump set off an international firestorm after saying that he prefers immigrants from countries like Norway instead of “sh_thole countries” from the African continent and Haiti. The president’s racist comments put a shameful spotlight on his ignorance, as African immigrants are better educated than most Americans. And Black immigrants, like Haitians, become hardworking contributors in the United States—not stereotypical welfare recipients.

Thomas, 27, was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He was 2 years old when his parents immigrated with him to the United States, according to Searchlight, a St. Vincent news outlet. As an immigrant, Thomas believes he offers a unique perspective on the law. “This perspective has taught me that working hard is important, but that opportunity and circumstance are equally so,” he stated.

He’s in his second year at Harvard Law School. Before coming to Harvard, Thomas graduated magna cum laude in 2012 from Princeton University with a degree in Sociology.

SEE ALSO:

Racist Facebook Group Is Trying To Destroy ‘Black Panther’ And They Will Fail

Trump’s Lies About Black Unemployment Come Back To Haunt Him In The Worst Way

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

11 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Continue reading Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Every Time Omarosa Proved She Is The Queen Of The Sunken Place

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Here is every time Omarosa proved she is the rightful queen of the sunken place.

comments – Add Yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now