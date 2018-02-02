The Wake Up: Jackée Has Some Career Advice For Mo’Nique; Oprah Cancels Russell Simmons; And Lena Horne Honored

Jackée Harry Opens Up About Mo’Nique

Jackée Harry just became the latest actress to offer advice to Mo’Nique for her proposed boycott of Netflix. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Wanda Sykes have already chimed in on the Oscar winner’s anger over the streaming giant for what she said was an offer to pay her less than comedian Amy Schumer for a comedy special.

“Mo’Nique should have taken that money and did that special. I miss her. We haven’t seen her. She’s an excellent actress. I don’t want to belittle her. She’s just so good. She has to come to grips with what she does. Take that money!,” Harry said to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution at an OWN press dinner last week.

Harry also said Mo’Nique should skip fighting Schumer: “[Schumer] puts butts in seats. She’s another female. I don’t like to put other women down at all,” the TV veteran and The Paynes reboot actress explained.

Mo’Nique had rejected $500,000 to do a Netflix special after she was insulted by Schumer’s fatter $11 million paycheck. She then began her boycott against the streaming service for gender and racial bias last month, soliciting support from Pinkett-Smith and Sykes. The comedian, though fighting for her cause, has pissed off several people in the process, including former NewsOne Now host Roland Martin.

Oprah Tells Russell Simmons Bye

Russell Simmons has lost a lot of things because of the several rape and sexual misconduct allegations penned against him: his position at his legendary Def Jam Recordings company, credibility and respect to name a few. Now, Oprah has removed the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s words from her spiritual advice book, The Wisdom Of Sundays, The New York Times reported.

Essentially, Oprah just told Simmons, “You are the weakest link. Goodbye.”

Oprah’s best-seller has been in circulation since last fall, and the book featured selections from conversations between O and guests on her OWN network TV series, Super Soul Sunday. Simmons’ musings on health and wealth were included in the exciting read with motivational speakers such as Deepak Chopra. Now, however, future editions will be without Simmons’ contributions starting this month, Marlena Bittner, a spokeswoman for the publisher, Flatiron Books, said.

Simmons has been the subject of a New York Police Department assault investigation since allegations from several women came to light in November.

Lena Horne Receives Black History Honor

The United States Postal Service kicked off Black History Month by bestowing a honor upon the late, great Lena Horne. USPS chose the legend as its 41st honoree in its Black Heritage stamp series.

“Today, we honor the 70-year career of a true American legend,” Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman said during a dedication ceremony on Tuesday. “With this Forever stamp, the Postal Service celebrates a woman who used her platform as a renowned entertainer to become a prolific voice for civil rights advancement and gender equality.”

The stamp is available in post offices across the country and online just in time for Black History Month.

Horne, born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 30, 1917, will always be recognized as a trailblazer for Black women in Hollywood. The Grammy and Tony-award winner star was also known as a devoted civil rights activist before she died at the age of 92 in New York City in 2010.

