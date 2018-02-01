Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

What’s In Her Bag: Laila Ali Shares The Secret To Keeping Her Purse Organized


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4310157″]

Between parenthood and a thriving career, Laila Ali is a busy woman. That’s why we were so impressed with just how clean and perfect her purse looks, which, as it turns out, is something that surprises her as well.

“My purse is very clean, tidy and organized today, but trust me it is not always like that,” she told HelloBeautiful, but because the kids are home while she was in New York City for her book tour, we caught her at her organizational best.

Her new cookbook, Food for Life, is all about recipes that are delicious, healthy and functional, which is definitely the foundation for Ali’s entire life approach. And the same goes for her purse choices.

“I used to be all about the little designer cute bags when I was younger, but now that I’m a mom, it has to be functional first,” she said.

Check out what she’s got inside her bag in the video above.

DON’T MISS:

LET’S MAKEUP: Naturi Naughton’s Shares Her Must-Haves And Launches New Lip Line

LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

LET’S MAKEUP: Mary J. Blige’s SAG Awards Look Is Actually Quite Affordable

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Continue reading LET’S MAKEUP: Don’t Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

LET'S MAKEUP: Don't Miss These Stunning Beauty Looks From The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Award season is when stars come out with their best makeup looks and try out new trends. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards was held in New York City and stars came out to shine. Whether it was Andra Day's bold look, Ashanti's perfectly nude lip or Janelle Monae's emerald undereye, you can get the look. We rounded up the best beauty looks from the evening to inspire your next look and the products you need to achieve them. Which one is your fave?

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now