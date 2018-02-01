The Wake Up: WME Responds To Terry Crews; Colin Kaepernick Finishes Pledge And Leslie Jones To Host Olympics

Break In Terry Crews Assault Case?

WME, the Hollywood talent agency that employed the agent who Terry Crews said groped him, has finally broken its silence about the allegations. The agency disputed Crews’ claim of wrongdoing in his assault lawsuit filed in December, saying its leaders acted “decisively” and didn’t turn a blind eye to the incident involving agent Adam Venit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The facts are these: The day after the alleged incident, Mr. Crews mentioned it to no one at WME other than his agent, who nevertheless immediately raised it with Mr. Venit,” WME said in court papers submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (Jan. 30.) “That same day, Mr. Venit called Mr. Crews and apologized. Mr. Crews accepted the apology and then told the only two WME employees to whom he had spoken about the incident that everything was okay. That was the last mention Mr. Crews made of the incident to anyone at WME for nearly 18 months — during which time he remained a WME client. That is no surprise since, as Mr. Crews admitted in his later Tweets, he had ‘decided not to take it further’ and ‘let it go.’”

Crews accused Venit of grabbing his private parts at a Hollywood party in 2016. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor included claims of the company promoting a culture that encouraged agents to “act aggressively” in his lawsuit against Venit and WME. The agency also ignored Venit’s “long history of bizarre behavior,” Crews alleged.

Venit was demoted and slapped with only a one month suspension over the allegations.

Colin Kaepernick Finishes $1 Million Dollar Pledge

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick! The athlete, with the help of his celebrity friends, just completed his Million Dollar Pledge for donations to various non-profits and groups, he announced on Twitter Wednesday (Jan. 31).

“I am happy to announce I have completed my # MillionDollarPledge. For the final # 10for10 joining me is my brother @ usher! He is donating $10k to match my $10k for $20k for H.O.M.E from Lithonia, GA. Head to http://Kaepernick7.com for a complete list of my Million Dollar Pledge!,” Kaepernick wrote.

The NFL free agent and social justice warrior announced that he would donate his final $100,000 of the $1 million pledge to 10 organizations last month. He vowed to give to organizations fighting for criminal justice reform and violence prevention. For each $10,000 gift from his final $100,000, a celebrity friend matched his donation. Stephen Curry, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Durant and more celebrities stepped up and helped Kaep.

Leslie Jones Going To The Olympics

This year’s Olympics is about to be lit! Leslie Jones will return as host to join NBC for the network’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, The Huffington Post reported.

The Saturday Night Live star rose to Olympics fame when she hilariously covered the 2016 summer games. Apparently, Jones’ style led to her becoming a fan favorite. Now, the actress and comedian is getting ready for her comeback.

“Guess What Time It Is Y’all!!!!! And Guess Where I’m Going!!!!! Slay All Day USA!!!!!!! @ olympics,” Jones tweeted on Monday (Jan. 29).

The games will kick off on Feb. 9, with NBC’s coverage beginning the day before.

Guess What Time It Is Y'all!!!!! And Guess Where I'm Going!!!!!

