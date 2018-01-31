This Man Thanking Rihanna For Fenty Beauty Giving His Wife Confidence Will Warm Your Heart

Now more than ever, we see that makeup is more than just something that makes you look pretty. The discussion around makeup and inclusivity of brands not only make people feel seen and represented, but also have the ability to touch people in meaningful ways. Take, for instance, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line.

Thankful for the Sephora employee who helped me find the right @fentybeauty shade. I’ve been working on confidence and this has helped so much. — Hunter DeYoe (@hunnterr14) January 5, 2018

On the surface, many of us cheered simply because we felt there was a brand that wanted to ensure more diversity of shade ranges. With the launch of her foundations, suddenly, women were raving about no more mixing foundations or searching for a color that could match their undertone.

What is there NOT to love about @rihanna ? I took the time to pick my @fentybeauty shade and NAILED IT!! No more mixing foundations! pic.twitter.com/hGlTEt7PJx — OliviaLashay (@FamousLivi) September 27, 2017

Many women were so happy that you could find a shade for you whether you were the lightest of the light or chocolatest of the chocolate. And for one customer, Daryl, he needed to let Rihanna know just how appreciative he was.

On the Fenty Beauty site, Daryl left a heartwarming note in the review section thanking Rih for giving his wife a foundation that has helped hide her facial scarring due to lupus. “My wife has cutaneous lupus erythematosus and we have tried EVERY makeup brand to try to cover up her pigmentation variations and scarring of her skin,” he wrote. “NOTHING has worked as well as this Fenty foundation.”

And of course, he had to add some photos to show off his beautiful wife. “I have attached a picture of her without makeup and one of her & I heading out for our 16th anniversary with Fenty foundation on that she applied herself and was so pleased it was easy to apply. I hope this message reaches Rihanna so she knows how much she is helping the love of my life get through the struggle of her affliction.”

Showing the power of makeup and the level of confidence it can bring is just one reason why we absolutely love Fenty Beauty. This isn’t the first time the indie brand has gotten recognition for redefining the role of makeup. Back in January, Slick Woods thanked Rihanna for offering a new perspective on what beauty is by having models of all origins star in the campaign:

Even celebrities like Viola Davis thanked the brand thinking of women like her when it comes to shade ranges. “The thing about Fenty, which I own, is that I can get a base makeup that is exactly my skin tone,” Davis told Refinery29. “I don’t feel like I have to get something five shades lighter, or mix two shades together in order to get my shade […] It’s full coverage, and I’m honored by the fact that I’m recognized in this beauty line. I thank Rihanna for that.”

And then there was Krystal Robertson, who was born with albinism and shared her now-viral selfie via Instagram to thank Rihanna for making a shade formulated for her skin’s needs.

The power of makeup is beautiful, and we can’t wait to see how more brands work to be more inclusive and make people feel beautiful from the inside out. Go Rihanna!

