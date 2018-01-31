LET’S MAKEUP: 7 Steps to Beyoncé’s Dramatic 2018 Grammy Look

The Carter family may have walked away empty-handed at last night’s Grammy Awards, but Beyonce‘s entire ensemble was definitely a winner. Donning a dramatic sculptured hat, geometric Lorraine Schwartz earrings, and a cold-shoulder, double-slit Nicholas Jebran gown, music’s First Lady was truly a work of art. Although she spent the evening behind her very fabulous Alain Mikli sunglasses, Beyonce was still giving great face with a bold lip and highlighted cheekbones.

Bey’s look was created by her long-time makeup artist Sir John. I loved that he uses a mix of high-end and more affordable products to get her camera ready. If you’re ready to turn heads, here are 7 steps to recreate her amazing look!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 10:45pm PST

1. We all know that Beyonce has flawless skin, so for her less is more. Sir John first applied Glossier Skin Tint ($26) all over. He then used the L’Oreal Paris Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit ($9.99,Target), utilizing lighter tones under the eyes and darker tones to create dimension and contour.

2. Next, Sir John applied Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam($18) on the apples of her cheeks. For a great dupe try Maybelline Master Glaze Blush Stick in Coral Sheen ($9.99, buymebeauty.com).

Also On Atlanta Daily World: