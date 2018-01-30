Boy, Bye: Melania Trump Can Learn From Black Women’s Lessons About Relationships

Melania Trump, Black women have something important to say about relationships.

ICYMI, there’s this movement called “Boy, Bye.” Generally, folks give use this expression in the dismissal of someone or someone’s action. They may follow this expression up with a peace sign to make it more effective, but the idea is that they are saying that they are not taking ish from anyone.

With all that drama about Trump, there has got to be a moment when self-respect won’t let you take the talk of cheating, porn stars, sexual assault, racism and all other horrible AF things anymore. Women should not put up with disrespect in any form for any time.

Terrible disrespect is what happens when one marries a man that has taken permanent residence in the sunken place, reaching new lows every damn day. Trump’s life has more problems than a reality-TV script, and you gotta be tired of the constant sideeye. The voices of porn star Stormy Daniels, the women who have accused Trump of assault and the countless women that dislike Trump and his toxic masculinity must be keeping you up at night. It’s clear why you are reportedly so miserable.

This truth must have made you “furious” over Daniels being paid off and sent you to spend major coins on traveling to Mar-a-Lago to get away from Trump. Taxpayers shouldn’t have to bear the burden of your frustration, but it looks like you rebuked Trump with the move. Frontin’ about things just won’t help, as many Black women have shown us over the years.

Melania Trump's travel for three months cost twice what Michelle Obama's cost per year: report https://t.co/5f5k8Gbm1F pic.twitter.com/2aCaCgeBTF — The Hill (@thehill) January 30, 2018

Paula Patton had to let go of Robin Thicke over cheating, and so did Mary J. Blige, who has didn’t let her now-ex husband Kendu Isaacs. Heck, Beyonce put her feelings about Jay-Z’s cheating on wax and to the bank. These examples who how Black women have turned pain into passion and how they found a way to get their grooves back. Taking a page from their playbook is highly recommended.

