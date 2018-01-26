Invitation To Bid

Hosea Feed The Hungry is soliciting bids for a reconstruction commercial building project. It is the restoration of our corporate office and warehouse building. Items of work include (but are not limited to): Hauling, Clearing, Construction Layout, Granite Curb, Concrete Flatwork, Handrails, Fencing, Erosion Control, Grassing, Water Quality Monitoring/Sampling, Signs, Utilities, Storm Drain, Drainage Structure, HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Flooring, Exterior Surfaces, Low Voltage, Furniture Concepts, Interior Wall Build Outs and Landscaping Modifications and Thermoplastic Pavement Marking. (Full Scope will be provided at Pre-Bid Inspection).

Interested licensed “B” General Building Contractor should plan to attend the Pre-Bid Conference to be held at 2545 Forrest Hills Rd., Atlanta, GA 30315. January 31, 2018 at 11:00am – 3:30pm with a site visit following the Pre-Bid Conference. All bidding contractors are required to attend Pre-Bid Conference including the site inspection. Potential subcontractors are urged to attend the Pre-Bid Conference and site inspection.

Bids will be received at 2545 Forrest Hills Dr., Atlanta, GA 30315 from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm on February 27, 2018.You may also email those to send2s@gmail.com“. A bid package, plan holders list, and other contract documents relating to the project may be obtained beginning, January 31, 2018 at the Pre-Bid Conference location. This is a prevailing wage project and this contract is subject to Federal labor standards, Georgia Labor Code, compliance monitoring and Section 3 Requirements of the HUD Act of 1968. All bidders will be required to furnish and pay for a satisfactory Bid Bond in the amount of not less than 10% of the total bid price. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for a satisfactory Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the amount of not less than 100% of the contract price.

