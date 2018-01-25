Lauri and Kris are “Rising Stars”, Zach gets another minutes bump

ADVOCATE CENTER — After going 1-2 on their latest 3 game road trip, the Bulls returned home to the Advocate Center to prepare to host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at 7pm. Fred Hoiberg spoke on what it means to have Lauri Markkanen and Kriss Dunn selected to play in the “Rising Stars’ game during NBA All-Star weekend and gave updates on Kris Dunn’s concussion symptoms and Zach LeVine’s minutes limit.

Lauri and Dunn are “Rising Stars”

On Wednesday the NBA announced the rosters for their annual “Rising Stars’ game during All-Star weekend with Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen and 2nd year PG Kris Dunn getting the nod to represent the Bulls. Fred Hoiberg called it a “great honor” for his two young guys and said that it is “well deserved”. Hoiberg also offered up a bit of advice for his rising stars…”Just have fun. It’s about getting there and experiencing NBA All-Star weekend.” The “Rising Stars” game takes place Saturday February 17.

Another Minutes Bump for Zach?

The minutes watch or Zach LeVine continues to get bumped up as the Bulls keep an eye on how his body responds to the increased playing time. Coach Hoiberg says the plan moving forward is to get him up to 26-28 minutes a game.

Dunn still feeling concussion symptoms, no timetable to return

Kris Dunn has missed the last 3 games due the concussion he suffered after losing his grip on the rim after a dunk during the 4th quarter vs Golden State. Coach Hoiberg said that although he made his return to the A.C. today, he’s still experiencing symptoms and there is still no timetable set for his return. “He still has symptoms, you can tell. He’s tired, he’s sleeping a lot, which is a good thing to get his rest. It’s very important that he stays hydrated during this process but he still has the symptoms so not a lot has changed in this regard.”

