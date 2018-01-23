Snoop Dogg Steps Up His Support For Activism And Social Justice

Snoop Dogg is getting more involved in social justice causes lately. He has embraced activism, like many other celebrities and public figures, in the new year.

Recently, the rapper recently donated to Colin Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge. He gave $10,000 to Kaepernick, who has been fighting for social justice, on Monday.

With the donation, Snoop joined a roster that included Sean Diddy Combs and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry. The pledge has raised $940,000, with an additional $60,000 to go to meet a fundraising goal, according to Snoop’s Instagram.

👊🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 22, 2018 at 2:27pm PST

👊🏾💸💸 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:04am PST

In related news, the rapper also spoke out about racism in Kentucky recently. The veteran rapper criticized the racist messaging of an ex-cop in Louisville, Kentucky who encouraged a police recruit to shoot Blacks recently.

“Expose his bi**h a**. Todd Shaw not too short,” Snoop wrote on Instagram Monday.

Todd Shaw, the former assistant police chief in Prospect, Kentucky, had outraged many in the Black community with his hateful instructions to a recruit after the cop asked what the “right thing” to do would be if he caught three teens smoking marijuana as part of an assignment. “F— the right thing. If black shoot them,” Shaw said on Facebook. “If the parents get angry, “F—” the juvenile’s mother and “handcuff” the father “and make him suck my d—. Unless daddy is Black. … Then shoot him.”

More than 760,000 comments have been posted on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram about police and public relations. A debate was sparked by the rapper’s comments, which got mixed reactions for social media users.

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Arrested For ‘Over-Obeying’ in Tulsa: ‘No Matter What I Did, I Was Going To Lose’

RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem Shake,’ Murdered In His Home