Maine town manager leads segregation group, promotes Whites

JACKMAN, Maine (AP)—The town manager of a rural Maine community says he’s the leader of a racial segregationist group, and he believes the United States would be better off if people of different races were to “voluntarily separate.”

Jackman town manager Tom Kawczynski (kuh-ZIN-skee) tells the Bangor Daily News that he wants to preserve the White majority of northern New England and Atlantic Canada. He moved to Maine a year ago and launched a group called “New Albion” to promote what he calls “the positive aspects of our European heritage.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine says Kawczynski’s attitudes and materials are “shockingly racist.” Kawczynski says his group is “pro-White” without being opposed to other racial groups.

He says he has no intention to quit his job even though he expects to be fired. He tells the Portland Press Herald he feels his days are numbered after backlash against his pro-White advocacy.

The Jackman-Moose River Chamber of Commerce president says businesses in the area “do not condone” Kawczynski’s views. The Press Herald said one Jackman government official declined comment. The other three haven’t returned messages. Kawczynski and Jackman town officials did not return phone calls from The Associated Press.

Many social media users are calling for Kawczynski to quit or be fired.

