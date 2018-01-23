GET THE LOOK: Tessa Thompson Shows Ava DuVernay Love With This Cashmere Sweater

Entertainment
Tessa Thompson arrived at the 2018 Women at Sundance Brunch with a comfy outfit that shouted out women film directors. The brunch was presented by The Sundance Institute, Refinery29, and DOVE Chocolate.

The Sundance Institute, Refinery29, and DOVE Chocolate Present 2018 Women at Sundance Brunch

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Thompson posed on the red carpet in a custom red Lingua Franca sweater and Altuzarra Spring 2018 skirt and suede blazer.  She paired the look with patent leather red booties. The real standout of the look was her sweater, with white letters in cursive saying, “Ava, Greta, Patty, & Dee.” The sweatshirt honors directors Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Patty Jenkins, and Dee Rees. This sweater is also timely with Greta Gerwig and Dee Rees both have Oscar nominations for their respective films The Shape Of Water and Mudbound.

The Sundance Institute, Refinery29, and DOVE Chocolate Present 2018 Women at Sundance Brunch

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

These sustainably sourced, fair trade luxury cashmere sweaters are becoming increasingly more  popular as they create pieces under movements like #TimesUp and their “Resistance Series,” with sweaters saying things like, I Miss Barack.

The $380.00 sweaters seem pricey (with Connie Britton catching flack at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards for ironically wearing one that said ‘Poverty Is Sexist,’ however, $100.00 goes to the buyers’ charity of choice. The #TimesUp sweaters give $100.00 from each purchase to their Legal Defense Fund.

Ava DuVernay approved tweeting a photo Tessa in the shirt and saying, “This just made my Monday. Much love to you, @TessaThompson_x. And love to all who understand that a lack of women directors is to film/TV what one hand is to clapping.”

While Thompson’s tee was custom made, you can order this exact custom sweater from the company’s site. If you don’t want to pay $380.00, then you can get a knockoff of this sweater for $36.67.

Beauties, what do you think of the sweater? Tell us in the comments!

