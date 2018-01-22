Pittsburgh Council of Men celebrates a prosperous 2017 (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 17)

The Pittsburgh Council of Men, a social and philanthropic group that has been around for decades and is known for throwing several great events each year, ended 2017 with their fall dinner dance on Dec. 1 at the Comfort Inn on Rodi Road. More than 100 friends and members were introduced to the Pittsburgh Council of Men’s new president, Donald Trent. Larry Victum had served a four-year term as president and said it was time to pass the torch.

Guests enjoyed a great meal, wonderful door prizes and great music by Kevin Howard and Hakim Rasheed. Michelyn Hood Tinor, founder and host of The Pittsburgh Spot, served as a delightful mistress of ceremonies.

The Pittsburgh Council of Men in their burgundy and red jackets hosted a great evening and said their doors are open to men of good character.

