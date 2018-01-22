Malia Obama Got A Harvard Man? She May Have New British Boyfriend Y’all

Does Malia Obama have a new man in her life?

Well, Barack and Michelle Obama‘s oldest daughter kicked off her second semester at Harvard with a trip and a handsome companion recently. The former first kid was out and about in New York City’s Soho neighborhood Saturday with her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson, a British student who began attending Harvard last year, TMZ reported.

The 19-year-old college freshmen looked cozy as they strolled down several streets, according to the report. But this is not the first time that the two have been spotted together.

Obama and Farquharson were first paired in November when they attended a football game between Harvard and Yale, according to TMZ. The former first daughter reportedly kissed Farquharson at that game.

Much of the attention surrounding the eldest Obama daughter has recently focused on her adventures in college. After she spent a year traveling and interning, she began her first year at Harvard. Her father, who also attended Harvard Law with her mother, recalled her move-in day on campus. It was like “open-heart surgery,” he said.

“It happens fast,” Barack Obama said in a video posted by WDEL radio of his speech during a reception for the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children in September. “I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe [Biden] and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery. I was proud that I did not cry in front of her, but on the way back, the Secret Service was all looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”

Now, conversations about Obama are turning from her academics to her love life on social media. Many people showed love for the former first daughter’s possible new relationship.

