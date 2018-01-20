Watch: Mo’Nique Calls For A Boycott Of Netflix For ‘Gender Bias And Color Bias’

Netflix is famous for their original comedy specials, which have included Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Hannibal Buress, Aziz Ansari, Amy Schumer and many more. Mo’Nique was in negotiations for a special on the streaming service, but she reportedly was only offered $500,000, when Schumer was paid $11 million. We’ll do the math for you: Mo’Nique was offered less than five percent of what Amy Schumer was paid. Side-note: Jerry Seinfield was reportedly paid an epic $100 million for his Netflix specials. Let that sink into your soul for a minute.

Mo’Nique is calling for a boycott and said in an Instagram video, “I am asking that you stand with me and boycott Netflix for gender bias and color bias. I was offered a $500,000-deal last week to do a comedy special. However, Amy Schumer was offered $11 million, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle — $20 million. Then Amy Schumer went and renegotiated two more million dollars because she said, ‘I shouldn’t get what the men are getting, they’re legends, however, I should get more,’ and Netflix agreed.”

Vulture reached out to Netflix for comment but they declined. However, the media outlet did report, “In Schumer’s and Rock’s cases, Netflix was in the position of luring them away from HBO, while Mo’Nique’s last special, Something Different, was self-released on Amazon.” The site also added, “There aren’t tons of other outlets for comedians to turn to if they think they’re being lowballed by the streaming service. Showtime still does a handful, but HBO and Comedy Central only do a few. That’s not great for talent like Mo’Nique. As one agent told Vulture, ‘She will be lucky if she can find anywhere else that will even pay her half of what Netflix was offering.’”

