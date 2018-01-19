Entertainment
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Anika Noni Rose’s New Hair Color?


Tony Award winning actress Anika Noni Rose visited Build at Build Studios in New York City. The singer wore a blush, ruffled, turtleneck with an embroidered chest paired eggplant color pants and nude boots. It looks like the star had some kind of foot surgery because she was also rocking a boot.

Celebrities Visit Build - January 17, 2018

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

The real highlight of her outfit is her debuted a bright, bold new hair color and we want to know what you think.

Celebrities Visit Build - January 17, 2018

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

She debuted an orangey-red hairstyle with sleek sides and a curly pompadour. These cropped cuts and pompadour styles have been prominent with natural hair girls on the red carpet. Are you feeling this bold color?

Take our poll below and leave your comments in the comment section.

