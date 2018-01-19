Clay Moorefield: A trainer who helps with the body, and the mind

Clay Mooreﬁeld, International Fitness Professionals Association Certiﬁed Trainer and nutritionist, is very busy this time of year.

He’s used to the January influx of goal-setters, those who have made those New Year’s Resolutions to get fit and eat healthy.

He’s the co-owner of Club Elevation with Owen Macklin, 201 North Braddock Ave. in North Point Breeze. They focus on assisting their clients in meeting their weight loss and fitness goals.

Aiming to change lives externally and internally, Moorefield, since 2013, has operated G.O.A.L.S Oriented Training LLC. Macklin is also the owner of Burghlarfit. Together, they aim to help people go from one physical goal in their life to the next.

Knowing as the year progresses that a high percentage of people who vowed to lose weight or stay fit will fall of the wagon, Moorefield says it’s OK, that the important thing is that it’s never too late to start the fitness regimen again. “It’s all in the attitude. But it is important to be serious, dedicated and patient,” he said.

His suggestions for a novice once obtaining a physical is to begin incorporating physical activity in their day. Highly suggesting consulting with a physical fitness trainer to assure that exercises are conducted properly, Moorefield advises to start at a beginner’s level to let the body adapt to the process and to incorporate proper eating habits.

Ardine Roach and Tami Macon testify that Moorefield’s strategies work. In 2013 they and a few friends decided to make changes to their physical appearance and began working out with Moorefield. The group of women received way more than they expected. “The transformation our group wanted became a life-changing experience,” said Roach. “I always called myself working out but not until I started working with Clay did I really workout! Our original goals were to look good but we received so much more. He worked us hard, held us accountable, and taught us how to live healthy lives all while showing everyday how much he cared about each of us.”

