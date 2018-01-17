Woman Told A Racist Lie That She Was Attacked With Acid By A Black Woman

When all else fails — blame Black and brown people. Of course Trump has mastered this philosophy. Lack of jobs, crime and terrorism are all blamed on immigrants with melanin. Well, it looks like a Staten Island got the same racist memo.
According to NBC, 52 year-old Lizzie Dunn claims a panhandling Black woman attacked her at a bus stop and “sprayed her with liquid when she wouldn’t hand over a cigarette.” The liquid was acid. She ran to a nearby deli, 911 was called and a deli worker said it looked like her face was melting off. Dunn was treated at Staten Island University Hospital for second-degree burns. See below:
After a police investigation, it was discovered she wasn’t attacked by a Black woman, the wounds were self-inflicted. Dunn eventually admitted to making up the entire story. Reportedly, she sprayed the acid on her face at home, but she didn’t reveal why she sprayed the acid on herself.
Dunn could have mental health issues, but to blame a Black woman panhandler equals a downright bigot. Furthermore, there is a long history of white people blaming Black people for crimes. Susan Smith famously said a Black man killed her kids in 1994, when she was the one who drowned her two children. Even as recent as 2016, an imaginary Black man was blamed for trying to abduct two children in South Carolina — in reality, the kids just wanted to skip school.
Damn, even non-existent Black people are criminals.
SOURCE: NBC
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25