TheBIGS Present: This Week’s Top 5 Hoopers

CHICAGO — The 2018 McDonalds All-American team was announced yesterday and for the third year in a row, nobody from the crib was chosen to represent. The favorites were #TheBIGS #1 ranked Hooper Talen Horton-Tucker from Simeon and #TheBIGS #2 ranked Hooper Ayo Dosunmu from Morgan Park.

“Talow” didn’t have the summer that most of the picks had but has had a stellar senior season and has played well against national competition. His overall offensive arsenal and ways to affect the game without scoring make him the most versatile player in Illinois.

Ayo did have a great summer on the EYBL circuit and he’s dropped 61 & 50 points this season. He’s been hurt for the past three weeks and looks to be shut down for the next 2 weeks to rest and get healthy…which could be city/state title time for the Morgan Park Mustangs.

Snubs aside, it has been a strong year for our Chicago Hoopers and the race for Hooper Of The Year is well worth keeping your eyes on! Check out we rank our top 5 after the MLK holiday!

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – “Talow” gained a few new eyes nationwide as he scored 26 points and grabbed 10 boards in a 62-60 loss to the #1 team in the nation Montverde Academy at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield Massachusetts. He then led Simeon to a 56-39 win over Fenwick at the MLK City/Suburban Shootout. Last Week’s Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr. Morgan Park) – Ayo has been sidelined for the past few weeks with an ankle injury. He gave it a go in the Mustangs 75-71 loss to Bolingbrook at the MLK City/Suburban Classic but re-injured it late in the game. He will be shut down until he is completely healthy. Last Week’s Rank – #2

3. George Conditt (Sr. Corliss) – Big homie has the Trojans rolling. He had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 13 blocks in Corliss’ 60-59 win over Minneapolis North at Malcolm X College. He says he’s not worried that people continue to snooze on them. “Let them sleep.” Last Week’s Rank – #3

4. Javon Freeman (Sr. Whitney Young) – Young was scheduled to play Orr last Friday (a rematch of the Proviso West championship) but it was rescheduled to a later date. The Dolphins return to action today against Uplift. Last Week’s Rank – #4

5. Messiah Jones (Sr. Simeon) – Messiah led Simeon to a 65-48 win over Kenwood with 17 points and 14 rebounds. He’s great on the offensive glass and will not be outworked. Last Week’s Rank – #5

Knocking At The Door – Adam Miller (So-Morgan Park), Xavier Pinson (Sr-Simeon), Dannie Smith (Sr-Orr), Cameron Burrell (Sr-Morgan Park) and Raekwon Drake (Sr-Orr)

