City of Atlanta Government Offices and Municipal Court of Atlanta to Close on Thursday, January 18, 2018

The City of Atlanta announced today that government offices and the Municipal Court of Atlanta will remain closed on Thursday, January 18, 2018 due to hazardous road conditions and extreme low temperatures. All essential and emergency personnel should report to work at their regularly-scheduled time. All non-essential employees should remain at home. If you have a question about whether or not you are an essential employee, please contact your manager.

As low temperatures persist overnight, residents are encouraged to use caution and remain off the roads as Department of Public Works (DPW) crews continue to treat roadways around the clock. DPW began pre-treating Priority 1 and 2 routes and bridges prior to precipitation beginning on the evening of January 16, 2018. 48,000 gallons of brine were applied to roadways prior to snowfall and the Department has mobilized 17 salt spreaders to deploy more than 170 tons of salt.

A detailed list of winter weather tips from the Office of Emergency Preparedness is available online at http://bit.ly/2DHKrXq.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for NotifyATL at www.atlantaga.gov/notifyatl to receive alerts on emergencies and critical information on severe weather, unexpected road closures, and other alerts.

