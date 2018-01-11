The Wake Up: Diddy Offers $1 Million To H&M Model?; Weinstein Slapped Silly And Kanye Visits NMAAHC

Diddy Makes Gracious Offer To H&M Model?

Sean Diddy Combs reportedly wants to give some major coins to the young, Black and gifted H&M model that was recently insulted in a racist H&M ad. The mogul is offering a $1 million contract to the model, who was pictured with a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” shirt for the company’s UK site, Metro reported.

Diddy’s move comes as LeBron James and The Weeknd have slammed the retail giant for their racist imagery. At this point, H&M is pretty much canceled when it comes to the Black community. Diddy wants to give the model the chance to move forward from the painful controversy. Good looking out, Diddy.

Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/QVaxgngwh1 — Diddy (@Diddy) January 8, 2018

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Slapped Silly

An unknown man slapped Harvey Weinstein in a viral video making internet rounds. Why, you ask? The disgraced Hollywood producer was hit in the name of all the women that he allegedly sexually assaulted since allegations came to light in October, TMZ reported. Weinstein was slapped twice at a resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

An unidentified man approached Weinstein & slapped him twice with the back of his hand, video shows https://t.co/p4BXTRG3Os — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 10, 2018

Kanye West Visits NMAAHC

Mr. West is in the building! Kanye West made a surprise trip to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Wednesday. He brought his dad, Ray Westt along for the visit, which seems to have good timing. West has been hard to keep with, having maintained a low-profile in 2017. Now, he emerged and went to the museum in what looked like a presidential move following in the footsteps of Obama. He listened to the museum guides talk about Black history, and he caused quite a disturbance when others guests couldn’t stop asking for pictures with him.

Kanye West took a trip to the Museum of African American History with his dad: https://t.co/t7wuX4CxW5 pic.twitter.com/woGgnx76PB — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 11, 2018

