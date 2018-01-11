The Wake Up: Diddy Offers $1 Million To H&M Model?; Weinstein Slapped Silly And Kanye Visits NMAAHC

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Wake Up: Diddy Offers $1 Million To H&M Model?; Weinstein Slapped Silly And Kanye Visits NMAAHC

H&M got Diddy all messed up, too.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

Diddy Makes Gracious Offer To H&M Model?

Sean Diddy Combs reportedly wants to give some major coins to the young, Black and gifted H&M model that was recently insulted in a racist H&M ad. The mogul is offering a $1 million contract to the model, who was pictured with a “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle” shirt for the company’s UK site, Metro reported.

Diddy’s move comes as LeBron James and The Weeknd have slammed the retail giant for their racist imagery. At this point, H&M is pretty much canceled when it comes to the Black community. Diddy wants to give the model the chance to move forward from the painful controversy. Good looking out, Diddy.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Slapped Silly

An unknown man slapped Harvey Weinstein in a viral video making internet rounds. Why, you ask? The disgraced Hollywood producer was hit in the name of all the women that he allegedly sexually assaulted since allegations came to light in October, TMZ reported. Weinstein was slapped twice at a resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kanye West Visits NMAAHC

Mr. West is in the building! Kanye West made a surprise trip to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on Wednesday. He brought his dad, Ray Westt along for the visit, which seems to have good timing. West has been hard to keep with, having maintained a low-profile in 2017. Now, he emerged and went to the museum in what looked like a presidential move following in the footsteps of Obama. He listened to the museum guides talk about Black history, and he caused quite a disturbance when others guests couldn’t stop asking for pictures with him.

SEE ALSO:

Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

On Blast: H&M Sparks Outrage Over Black Boy In ‘Coolest Monkey’ Hoodie Ad

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

 

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now