(VIDEO) #TheBIGS Presents: This Week’s Top 5 Hoopers

As we enter the second week of the new year, it’s time to buckle down for conference play. This could be one of the better years for the city title. Teams like Curie, Orr, Simeon, Whitney Young & Morgan Park are viable candidates to take the crown but their star players must be at the top of their games. The latest installment of “The BIGS Top 5 High School Hoopers” is below…no changes but a couple of new entries this week.

1. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – “Talow” scored a team high 24 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in a 78-73 Simeon win over nationally ranked Memphis East coached by ex-NBA star Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. Talow was named MVP of the game and is slowly but surely moving up the national rankings. The most versatile player in IL and should 100 percent be a candidate for the McDonalds All-American game. He has another chance to show and prove on the national side….Simeon will face Montverde (Ben Simmons, DAngelo Russell) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic this Saturday, January 13t Last Week’s Rank – #1

2. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – Ayo has been sidelined for a few games due to a leg injury. He tried to give it a go this past Saturday vs Chaminade (STL) but after a couple of minutes, head coach Nick Irvin pulled the plug. “He begged me to play. That’s just how Ayo is.” Hopefully he returns soon but most importantly– fully healthy! Last Week’s Rank – #2

3. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – The big fella has led Corliss to a 12-2 record and a Christmas Classic tournament championship. As long as he continues to dominate the paint, the Trojans should keep rolling. I’d love to see him against better competition on a consistent basis, but you play who’s out in front of you! Last Week’s Rank – #3

4. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – “Vonno” had 21 points and 6 rebounds in a 65-56 Young loss to the Hamilton Wildcats at the Memphis Hoopfest. Freeman and the Dolphins will have a shot at redemption as they face the Orr Spartans Friday. Orr beat Young77-62 in the Proviso West Holiday Tournament championship. Last Week’s Rank – #4

5. Messiah Jones (Sr- Simeon) – Messiah scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the Wolverines win over nationally ranked Memphis East. He looks to be back healthy after an ankle tweak in the Pontiac Christmas tournament. Last Week’s Rank – #5

Knocking At The Door- Raekwon Drake (Sr- Orr) Adam Miller (So- Morgan Park) Dannie Smith (Sr- Orr) Cameron Burrell (Sr- Morgan Park)

