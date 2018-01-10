TheBIGS Weekly Sports Roundup: Bears & Bulls Kick The Year Off With a Bang!

CHICAGO — The Bears and Bulls are fully embracing the term “New Year, New Me” as both of the rebuilding Chicago squads kicked off the first week of the year with a bang! New coaches in the building, a young star making his return and are you ready for some baseball?…We keep you in tune with the latest sports news in this week’s #TheBIGS Sports Roundup!

Matt Nagy Has The Juice Now…At Halas Hall

Just ten years ago you could find Matt Nagy calling plays for a local Pennsylvania high school football team and cashing in as a real estate agent…but on Tuesday afternoon the Bears officially named him their newest head coach. The ex- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is now the 16th head coach in Bears history and he brings with him a reputation of being the type of leader that motivates all 53 men on the roster, not just the quarterback. “This is a team game. Everyone on this team is just as important as the quarterback,” said Nagy at Tuesday’s introductory press conference, which all Bears should love, because although all eyes will be on the progression of Mitch Trubisky, Nagy is inheriting a roster with young potential on both sides of the ball. Let the Nagy era begin…

The Bulls finally set a date for #TheReturn

It’s been almost a full calendar year since Bulls guard Zach LaVine (then a Timberwolf) tore his ACL. On Tuesday morning Bulls executive vice president John Paxson announced that LaVine is set to officially make his Bulls debut this Saturday when they take on the Detroit Pistons at the United Center. Although he’ll be on a 20-minute restriction, the Bulls have found yet another way to hold our attention in what was suppose to be a boring year. It’s been anything but that (Thanks Bobby Portis and Niko!) as the Bulls have surprised plenty with their ability to fight instead of laying down and embracing #TheTank.

It’s Cubs Convention time in the city!

It’s time to welcome the Cubs back to the Chi with the 33rd Annual Cubs Convention! This weekend (Jan 12-14) get your baseballs and jerseys ready as a gang of current players and Cubs alumni get set to take over the Sheraton Grand Chicago. They’ll be plenty of autograph and picture opportunities with your favorite Cub as well as events that will surely get you in the mood for some baseball. Visit cubs.com/convention for tickets!

