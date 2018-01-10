G-Easy Terminates Partnership With H&M Amidst Racist Controversy

Rapper G-Easy is the latest celebrity to end his partnership with H&M. He had a clothing line with the company that was about to be released on March 1. “Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with H&M,” the rapper wrote. “Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I’ve decided at this time our partnership needs to end.”

The clothing brand continues to receive backlash over the controversial photo that was posted on their website recently, of a young black boy wearing a hoodie sweatshirt that read, “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” After ending his partnership with H&M, G-Easy decided to put a twist to the “disturbing” image with a more positive message and shared it on his Instagram page.

The rapper followed suit one day after The Weeknd ended his relationship with the company due to the racially offensive photo.

