Is This Adidas Ad Racist?

Angela Rye calls out the shoe company.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Adidas released a new ad for their Predator cleats, which features French soccer player Paul Pogba. The ad is Paul’s face with “Predator” at the bottom — there are no shoes in the ad. CNN commentator Angela Rye is calling out the ad for being irresponsible, writing on Instagram, “Do you understand that PREDATOR has a negative connotation particularly when we are talking about the perception of Black people in the world? This is irresponsible and NOT well thought out.” See below:

There is also a video version of the ad, which does feature the shoes:

Some folks didn’t seem to see an issue with the ad:

Considering the uproar over the disgusting H&M ad, there might be some backlash over the Adidas ad. Above all, marketing and advertising teams do need people of color at the table.

