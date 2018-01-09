HAUTE OR NAUGHT: This Mirror Will Tell You Everything That’s Wrong With Your Face

Mirror, mirror on the wall, whose the fairest of them all? You can be with this new mirror that debuted at CES 2018. The convention debuts the latest in tech innovation and the HiMirror has started a buzz in the beauty world with their most recent updates.

The HiMirror is a “smart mirror” that analyzes your skin on a week-to-week basis for wrinkles, fine lines, large pores, red spots, dark spots, dark circles, complexion and more. The skin analysis provides a skin index overview (clarity, texture, firmness, brightness, healthiness) and an analysis report. They’ll even suggest products that may help.

The historical tracking system will allow you to track the changes in your skin, see your skin history, as well as your skin timeline. You can also build your own skincare routine and product recommendations.

The mirror let’s you delve with makeup, with makeup tutorials and makeovers. The smart mirror also will let you access Spotify AND Alexa.

Beauties, would you want to be able to track your skin indepth? Let us know if you think this product is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

