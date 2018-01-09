5 Reasons Oprah Will Be Better Than President Trump

Ever since Oprah‘s longtime partner Stedman Graham blew up her spot on Sunday, saying she “absolutely” would be interested a presidential bid, the buzz has not stopped.

To add to the speculation, her best friend, Gayle King, on Tuesday gave another interesting clue on her CBS This Morning show. Meanwhile, Oprah has been steadfast in her denials, but here is what King had to say:

“I absolutely don’t think that her position has changed,” King said. “I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think this though, guys: I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that. I also know that after years of watching the Oprah show, you always have the right to change your mind.”

If King’s comments do not get you excited about the potential race between Oprah and Trump, then you do not have a pulse. Here are five reasons-not that we need any-Oprah would be better than Trump as president:

Repairing Obama Legacy: On day one, she would reinstate all of President Obama‘s achievements that Trump set about dismantling from the time he arrived in office, including the reinstating the individual health care mandate, and fixing the broken criminal justice system.

Self-Made Billionaire: Oprah is a real entrepreneur and self-made billionaire and her digits are not made up like some political opponents claim about Donald Trump. Her net worth in 2017 was estimated at $2.8 billion compared to Trump’s $3.1 billion. She would be the second richest president after Trump. Last year, she raked in nearly $300 million in a venture with Weight Watchers.

Veteran Influence Peddler: Like Trump before he ran for office, Oprah is a political influence peddler. was also a major political donor, donating to the Democratic National Committee and State Democratic parties. She was an early supporter of Obama in 2008, and supported Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election.

4.Quintessential American Story: Oprah overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles to become one of the biggest brands in Hollywood.

5. Unlike Trump, Oprah inspires like no one else anywhere. Ever. Watch her Golden Globes speech below.

