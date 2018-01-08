‘The New Jim Crow’ Banned In New Jersey Prisons: The ACLU Vows To Fight

Photo by

National News
Home > National News

‘The New Jim Crow’ Banned In New Jersey Prisons: The ACLU Vows To Fight

The civil liberties organization calls the ban unconstitutional.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
0 reads
Leave a comment

Some New Jersey prisons added Michelle Alexander’s book The New Jim Crow to their list of banned publications, The Guardian reported. Officials are concerned that the book’s powerful message could awaken inmates to discrimination in the criminal justice system.

SEE ALSO: Ava DuVernay’s New Netflix Documentary ’13th’ Exposes Connection Between Slavery & Mass Incarceration

“For the state burdened with this systemic injustice to prohibit prisoners from reading a book about race and mass incarceration is grossly ironic, misguided, and harmful,” Tess Borden, an ACLU staff attorney, said a letter to New Jersey’s corrections commissioner, noting that the state has the nation’s largest racial disparity incarceration rate.

The ACLU, which obtained the list from a public records request, argued that the ban violated the inmates’ First Amendment rights. Prisoners are typically banned from obtaining reading material that would incite violence or instruct them on how to do things like create explosive devices. The book does neither of those things. Instead, it illuminates the true nature of the contemporary system of racial control and the role of the criminal justice system in that scheme. Their fear is having Black inmates who are wise to the system.

Here’s a small taste of what folks are saying on Twitter.

 

 

SOURCE:  Guardian

SEE ALSO:

The First Lady — We Mean Ivanka Trump — Reportedly Wants To Be President Of The United States

There Are Calls To Boycott Black Panther Because Michael B. Jordan Is Reportedly Dating A White Woman

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now