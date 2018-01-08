Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020 Run After Globes Speech

Could Oprah want to add “president” to her already impressive resume?

The mogul is “actively thinking” about running for president in 2020, two sources close to her, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said to CNN. Their comments come on the heels of Oprah’s epic speech at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Oprah Winfrey is “actively thinking” about running for President in 2020, two close friends say https://t.co/3Q2Th0Jwj8 pic.twitter.com/c9PbGEPxng — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 8, 2018

A Black women president is a dream for many Americans, particularly those who believe in the power of #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackExcellence. Oprah epitomizes that power, having drawn on it for her epic and highly praised Globes speech. The mogul, the first Black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award, dazzled with her delivery. It was her conviction and the content of her speech against sexual misconduct, however, that really commanded respect and commandeered the audience.

“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon. And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again,” Oprah said.

Watch @Oprah's full Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 75th #GoldenGlobes. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/4MDm2aRlEi — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) January 8, 2018

Her speech was so powerful that it elicited responses from across the Twitterverse with #Oprah2020 calls for her to make a presidential run (whether Kanye runs or not).

Dear Oprah, run for president please! — Sara Sampaio (@SaraSampaio) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

The mogul just may answer the call, with the support of dozens in the entertainment industry. When asked if she would consider a bid for the commander-in-chief, she recently said “Okaay!” to the Los Angeles Times.

Of her many roles, her position as a special correspondent for 60 Minutes would only present a conflict with a future presidential run. She just sold part of her stake in her OWN network, but will remain on as CEO through 2025.

The idea of Oprah becoming president seems very possible, however, one person can’t get on board with it. Donald Trump Jr. expectedly slammed NBC for praising Oprah as a “future president’ in a tweet, TMZ reported.

“In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets!,” Trump’s eldest son said in a rant.

His hate can’t stop Oprah from getting major props. The internet has spoken!

SOURCE: CNN, TMZ, The Los Angeles Times

SEE ALSO:

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

‘I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight