#MODELMONDAY: Grace Bol Escaped The Bowels Of Civil War To Accomplish International Fame


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Standing at 5’11, Grace Bol definitely captures everyone’s attention when she walks into a room. Her deep, dark skin and high cheek bones witness of her Sudanese heritage, following the likes of Alek Wek and Nykhor Paul.

Claim to Fame: Grace was discovered at a mall in Kansas City, MO, where her family settled after fleeing from Sudan as refugees. She signed her first contract at age 19.

Adidas, Jeremy Scott, Kenzo and Issey Miyake have all taken notice of her beauty, having her participate in their runways. She’s appeared in endless editorials, to include Vogue Germany, Marie Claire, i-D, and New York Times.Her energy in front of the camera has been described as powerful, poised and simply magnetic. Not bad for a young woman who had to escape civil war with her family at a young age.
Using her success as a runway sensation as an avenue, Grace wants to take advantage of the opportunity to talk to people about her experience. “I could have said anything while I was in school but it wouldn’t have reached anyone,” she tells Dazed. “Right now, in my position, I can send a good message to people and it will reach them. It’s a good place for me.” Grace has developed an activism voice for refugees and war torn countries.
