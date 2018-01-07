Entertainment
TREND REPORT: Stars Stand In Solidarity In Black, But This Accessory Held An Underlying Message


By Danielle James
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Getty

Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross and a slew of other women and men in Hollywood utilized Sunday evening’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards to let the world know that #TimesUp. #TimesUp represents the legal defense fund which provides subsidized legal support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse at work. To represent this movement stars chose to wear black on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards.

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Arrivals

Source: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Getty

While black dominated the red carpet, one could not help but notice the jewel of choice by many stars including Issa Rae, Zoe Kravitz, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and more: emerald.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Emerald is a jewel that represents hope. It stands for unity, compassion, and unconditional love. Given that #TimesUp is about solidarity and support for women who are victims of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse, it’s fitting that this jewel was worn by so many.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

In addition to emerald statement pieces, sequins trended on the carpet. Kerry Washington wore a matte, biased cut Parabal Gurung sequin dress and gave us some serious thigh action.

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Getty

Speaking of thigh action, a lot of stars showed some leg on the carpet. I’m sure we’ll be seeing a lot of thigh high slits on this award season. Noticeably, super see through gowns were absent from the red carpet, with Catherine Zeta Jones holding it down in a Zuhair Murad gown.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

One trend that I loved was the mixed metals with the black gowns. Both Mary J. Blige and Kelly Clarkson pulled off this look flawlessly. Yesss to Mary serving us with some chain mail delight.

NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Getty

It was great to see how stars chose to stand out in black during the Golden Globe Awards. Whether it was chainmail or sequins or sweetheart necklines, the message was the same: #TimesUp. Beauties, which looks were your favorite? What trend are you looking forward to seeing this year?

