Tiffany Haddish Shows Us More Than Her Funny Side At The 2017 New York Film Critics Awards

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty
walked the carpet with a sexy confidence for the Tiffany Haddish 2017 New York Film Critics Awards. The breakout star showed a whole lotta leg and thigh for the event. Girls Trip
Source: WENN.com / WENN
Tiffany wore a
dress that showed off her legs. She paired the look with Walter Mendez jewelry (those rings are everything!) and Jared Lehr Le Silla shoes. She added a blingy clutch that paired nicely with her shoes.
Source: Jim Spellman / Getty
The navy dress had dolmain sleeves for a dramatic effect. I’m loving the gold metallic shoes with embellishments the navy.
Source: Jim Spellman / Getty
Tiffany went for a navy eyeliner that complemented her rouge eyeshadow (with just the right amount of sparkle) perfectly. She wore a a nude lip, which has been quite popular on the red carpet. She wore her braids in a high bun and showing off some purple streaks running through her protective style.
Beauties, sound off on Tiffany’s sexy style in our comment section. What do you think of the look?
