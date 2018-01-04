The Wake Up: Less Money For Hoda?; Lauer Can’t Let Go; Auntie Maxine Rips Trump And Woodson Honored

Hoda Kotb Hits The Glass Ceiling

Sadly, there will be no major money moves for Hoda Kotb, who was just announced as permanent co-anchor on Today with Savannah Guthrie. Kotb, who replaced Matt Lauer after his sexual harassment termination, will not get a huge salary bump, like so many other talented and ambitious women who hit the gender wage gap ceiling in the workplace. She will not be “making Matt Lauer money,” she said in a new interview with People.

“I think the whole money thing for me, I’ve always been sort of — I know it sounds ridiculous that I’m going to say this, but I really have done jobs I liked for the job I liked because I never wanted to be happy every other Friday on pay day,” Kotb said. “Like, I didn’t want that to be the happy day. I wanted to feel good throughout. So no, I’m not making Matt Lauer money. Not even close.”

Lauer had reportedly signed a $20 million two-year contract in 2016.

Matt Lauer Can’t Let Go Of Today?

Lauer is down, but he reportedly doesn’t want to be out of the game. The disgraced Today show host has been slipping notes to producers and providing unauthorized feedback on the latest episodes of the morning news program, Page Six reported.

He sent an email to a producer that said that he felt they had used the wrong music to kick off a segment. The unsolicited advice has been a pain for “Today” staff members, the report also says.

Auntie Maxine Talks Trump Going To Prison

U.S. Rep Maxine Waters is setting Trump straight again. This time, she waxed poetic with a piece that told special counsel Robert Mueller to send Trump officials to jail, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday. Mueller was appointed in May to head the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

“A message to Mueller: Stay strong and stand tall. Continue to investigate them all. You are indeed answering the people’s call. The Kremlin Klan is going to fall. Around you the Democrats are building a wall. We look forward to the day, to prison they will all be hauled,” Waters tweeted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Jacqueline Woodson Earns Top Literature Honor

Famed Brooklyn-based author Jacqueline Woodson is the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature! Woodson, who has earned a National Book Award for the memoir-in-verse Brown Girl Dreaming and four Newbery Honors, is the sixth person to receive the esteemed title, The Associated Press reported.

The Library of Congress, along with the Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader, announced Woodson’s appointment Thursday to the two-year term. She developed a platform called “READING = HOPE x CHANGE (What’s Your Equation?)” to encourage “young people to think about — and beyond — the moment they’re living in, the power they possess, and the impact reading can have on showing them ways in which they can create the hope and the change they want to see in the world.”

