Report: Brooklyn Man Nearly Shot By Police When Buying Hair Conditioner

Shopping while brown can get you killed. Fortunately, Ziggy from Brooklyn narrowly escaped being shot by the police, but his life was at risk all because he was buying hair conditioner.

In a thread on Twitter, a man who goes by the name of Ziggy said after the gym he decided to get some hair conditioner. He was wearing headphones, which cancel out sound, in his own world and listening music. See below:

I was wearing my new headphones; noise canceling. Sometimes I like to shut the world out and listen to music.

They’re dark and sometimes manage to hide in my curls. This is important later. pic.twitter.com/QiBQiovwtI — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

Ziggy then revealed he “was looking for 5 minutes before deciding on one. I turn to go up the aisle to pay there’s a Nassau County Police officer standing there. With his weapon drawn. First he goes down another aisle. Then comes back…with another officer also with his weapon drawn. The second officer screams at me to get on the ground. Now. I can barely hear them cuz of my headphones.” Read below for what happened next:

“What is happening?!” I raised both hands with my right still holding the conditioner. “JUST FOLLOW MY INSTRUCTIONS!”

He shouted back.

“Put your hands on the ground and move them forward” — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

He then wrote, “My headphones were still blaring, I could barely hear. ‘I CAN’T HEAR BECAUSE OF MY HEADPHONES. PLEASE TAKE THEM OFF. SO I CAN FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS.’” Ziggy went to the ground, he was handcuffed and yelled at the officers to take off his headphones. Ziggy was obviously afraid of take off the headphones, not knowing if a movement would make one of the officers pull the trigger. The officer searched his bag and he was let go. But guess who started all of this? The cashier. See below.

That’s the scary part. Here’s. The infuriating part. The clerk at the store called the police because she thought I was shop lifting.

When Nassau County PD got the call. It was for an armed robbery. — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

Ziggy dropped some more knowledge:

What if my skin was darker?

What if the cops had been a little bit jumpy? — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

If this has gone bad. I never would have told my side of the story.

Yeah, the news story would have said I was unarmed. But those four officers would have command of the narrative. — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

Thank Gd nobody pulled a trigger. But I really want to know what happened. How was there such a colossal failure in communication? — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

Here is the officer who allegedly pulled a gun on Ziggy.

Here’s a story about how I nearly just got killed by this cop. pic.twitter.com/3IYZFM9Ggh — Bread🍪 and Roses🌹 of Affliction (@TheHipsterRebbe) January 3, 2018

Just this week, the officer who shot and killed John Crawford in 2014 said he killed him because he felt an imminent threat. This could happen to anyone. We are grateful that Ziggy survived and isn’t another person wrongfully shot by police.

Nassau County Police have not responded to Ziggy’s claim.

