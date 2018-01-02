The Wake Up: Newsweek Tweeted Photo Of MLK In A Casket, Diddy Does A Good Deed, Badu Pulled Over By The Cops

Insensitive Newsweek

Newsweek kicked off 2018 by being extremely offensive. Without explanation, the magazine tweeted a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a casket. The photo included the bizarre caption “Has anybody seen my old friend Martin?” If you want to see the photo, which we will not post, click here.

Bernice King, Dr. King’s daughter, tweeted “Why?” See below:

Newsweek has since issued an apology.

Earlier this afternoon we published an opinion piece with an insensitive image of Martin Luther King Jr. We sincerely apologize to the King family for this egregious error. — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 1, 2018

However, what in the hell was Newsweek thinking? This apology should have came with a detailed explanation.

Bad Boy Gone Good

According to TMZ, Diddy was hosting his annual New Year’s Eve party in Miami when “he came across a woman slumped over on some furniture.” Diddy sprung into action “rousing the lady from unconsciousness and holding her steady as she came to.” Good to see Diddy doing a good deed for a woman in need of help. As we all know, some men in power aren’t as kind. The moment was captured on video, watch below or click here.

Watch Diddy help a woman who was waaaay too drunk at his own NYE party! [WATCH] https://t.co/YkIiKZ1gbL pic.twitter.com/B7IVjM5Ayt — 99.1 KGGI (@991KGGI) January 2, 2018

Badu Patrol

Singer Erkyah Badu was pulled over by the cops in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. However, she didn’t break the law — the cops pulled her over solely because they wanted to say hi. Watch below:

Badu’s followers seemed to have nothing but love for the cops. One follower wrote, ” I would’ve galloped down the interstate full speed with edges blowing in the wind and pulled you over on my horse if I had to, just to say hi” and another said, “You’re So Dope! How can you be mad at them?” Badu can put a spell on you.

Happy New Year!

