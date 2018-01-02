Entertainment
Ina Makosi Is Using Fashion And Photography To Fight Pollution In Africa


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Ina Makosi is a Senegalese photographer utilizing her skills behind the camera to encourage people to make a change in how they interact with the Earth and pick up their trash.

In 2014, Makosi started a photography project in her neighborhood, Pikine. The photographer took fashion pictures with the polluted suburb serving as the background, inspiring the community to clean up just two weeks later. Makosi tells BBC, “These results encourage me to keep taking pictures.

Makosi’s current project is in Hann Bay in Dakar, a polluted beach littered with trash. With waste and sewage abound, this backdrop serves to continue to promote her message.

Makosi thinks, “It’s more powerful to have a beautiful girl sitting on litter. It can lead people to ask themselves, what’s their responsibility in that situation.

Beauties, what do you think of this “trashy” photography? Tell us in the comment section!

You can follow and support Ina Makosi on Instagram, here.

SOURCE: BBC and INSTAGRAM

