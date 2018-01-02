High School Student Under Investigation After Racist Video: ‘Black People Need To Die’

So much for the younger generation being more open minded and progressive. A student from Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, California, went on a racist rant that has been viewed nearly three million times. According to the Elk Grove Tribune, her name is Desirae Fernandez and she said on her Snapchat, “Black people are trash, they need to die” and “when police were killing all those Black people, I was so happy.” She is also joined by a friend who laughs in the background. If you can stomach it, the video is below:

A student out of Pleasant Grove High School in Sacramento, CA thought it would be smart to share her hate for black people and mock police brutality on Snapchat… https://t.co/WwODwDhdGs pic.twitter.com/l5P0XqQmNh — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) December 29, 2017

According to CBS, “the school is working with the students in the video and their families and investigating the incident.” Allegedly, the girl could not be reached on social media and her phone number, which was posted on Twitter, has been disconnected. The racist Snapchat shouldn’t be too shocking. Back in September, there was a note left of the door of Black salon in Elk Grove, which read, “You f—– blacks cause too much damage. Your (sp) a f—– eyesore to this town! Get out soon.” No one knows who left the note. Hopefully, the high school student who made the disgusting comments on Snapchat will be fully punished.

SOURCE: Elk Grove Tribune, CBS

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Atlanta Daily World: