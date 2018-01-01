Twitter Is Destroying Steve Harvey’s New Year’s Eve Outfit

Steve Harvey is hosting Fox’s New Year’s Eve special and Twitter is not ready for his outfit. He is getting comparisons to everyone from Olivia Pope to Carmen Sandiego. Steve had to have known Twitter was going to roast him for this ensemble. See below:

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

IS THIS HOW WE'RE ABOUT TO CLOSE THIS TRAUMATIC YEAR?!?

WITH STEVE HARVEY DIPPED IN HEAVY WHIPPED CREAM!!? pic.twitter.com/lZGo5o1BU1 — fooler initiative (@metroadlib) January 1, 2018

Why does Steve Harvey look like Carmen SanDiego? pic.twitter.com/d7AX23UN09 — Sean's roommate (@onlyemmma) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles pic.twitter.com/Et7o8wQyq0 — Lester, The Writer (@TheLesterLee) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey’s winter jacket is every level of extra I aspire to be in 2018 — christie j (@cmjohnston12) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey out here looking like Mania 26 HBK pic.twitter.com/TqGKabb1WT — jere🇵🇸 🇱🇧 (@CantGuardJeremy) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey looks like Frosty the Pimp. pic.twitter.com/DFU1paTLyn — Jefe (@jeffreydgordon) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey bundled like a mofo pic.twitter.com/mGxdQQOBYK — Drew Davis (@drewdavis71) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey dressed like he in Times Square selling cocaine… pic.twitter.com/9h9WBcdlJ6 — Glorious LoPriorious (@DannyLoPriore) January 1, 2018

*switches channel to Steve Harvey* Ohhhhhh….I gotta got on Twitter right now — Matt Mirandi (@MattMirandi) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey dressed like your Uncle who just won his divorce pic.twitter.com/0g39uYEyEZ — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey walked in like pic.twitter.com/o4C3O11Dpe — LaLa (@lasonyaj71) January 1, 2018

Pretty damn hilarious and we could all use some laughs to kick off 2018.

Happy New Year!

