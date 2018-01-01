Steve Harvey’s Joke About ‘Three Little Black Dudes’ Offended Fox Viewers

Steve Harvey (see him above, watching Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos get married) nearly broke the Internet last night when he hosted Fox’s New Year’s Eve special. First there was his outfit, which got the comedian roasted all over social media. However, at least the comedian gave us some laughs to kick off the new year. See below:

Steve Harvey out there looking like Olivia Pope. pic.twitter.com/E6rmoqLywA — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) January 1, 2018

Why does Steve Harvey look like Carmen SanDiego? pic.twitter.com/d7AX23UN09 — Sean's roommate (@onlyemmma) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey also got some heat for a random joke he made about three kids who performed. After their performance and right before going to break, the comedian said, “Three little Black dudes singing the song better than all the White people I know!” Here is a clip:

What a shame… thought he was above this pic.twitter.com/gb9wXEhwXW — J Haggard (@HaggardJan) January 1, 2018

Fox viewers were not happy race was mentioned on their New Year’s Eve special. The shock and dismay flooded Twitter.

Wonder why @Steve Harvey can’t compliment those boys without pointing out that they’re 3 little black dudes. — FightClub_Mike (@FightclubMike) January 1, 2018

“3 lil black dudes sing better than any other white person” – Steve Harvey.. what a shame.. But if a white person said it all hell would break loose.. — Bryan Vega (@bvega02) January 1, 2018

BAD Choice of words Steve Harvey. — Kyle Miller (@KyleMil08351855) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey makes a racist comment and nothing happens — Puerto Rico – 51st State (@Leoimpr) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey having difficulty hiding his blatant racism. Three black kids singing better than any white people he knows? #FoxNews2018 — Dana J (@lj_dana) January 1, 2018

One user clapped back at the fake outrage:

Lmao Steve Harvey has white people mad on Twitter rn 😂🤣 welp #SteveHarvey — Ashhhhhh (@AshleyCovergirl) January 1, 2018

Steve Harvey may have had the wrong audience for this joke, but clearly Fox viewers do not know the definition of racism. Housing discrimination lawsuits, passing policy to ruin the lives of Black and brown people, saying a Mexican judge cannot do his job because of his Mexican heritage, or being the face of the Birther movement, that would be clear examples of racism. Oh, wait 0- those are all things our current president has done! Steve Harvey is not using his privilege or power to oppress white people who can’t sing like “three little Black dudes.” If we have to deal with Trump, other folks can deal with a Steve Harvey joke. Happy New Year!

SEE ALSO:

Rep. Frederica Wilson Demands Apology From Trump Official John Kelly

Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

Also On Atlanta Daily World: